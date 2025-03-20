WATCH: Council BANS mayor from chambers in WOKE standoff

The woke establishment in Whittlesea, north of Melbourne, has gone to extreme lengths to silence its democratically elected mayor, Aidan McLindon.

In an unprecedented move, McLindon has been banned from entering council chambers after a standoff with the council's CEO — who, let’s not forget, is an employee of the council, not the other way around.

McLindon told me the situation has spiralled out of control thanks to "an extremely restrictive local government act of 2020, which effectively silences the elected representatives from really saying anything or championing a different narrative than what they’ve been told to."

His fight against the relentless creep of woke ideology, including Pride flags being pushed into childcare centres and schools, has made him a target.

"The chamber belongs to [the residents]," he said. "I'm the elected representative, and this is the people's place here, and they've effectively barred me from going in."

When police were called in, his lawyer, Nick Karamouzis, stepped in. "My lawyer Nick actually served a letter last night to the acting police commissioner, the police minister, the local government minister, and the local stations," McLindon explained. "Within hours, we got an email saying the council would be closed completely, and we’d have to do a Zoom meeting from home."

His lawyer didn’t mince words about the move. "What has happened to the mayor is untoward. It's an abuse of process... to exclude an elected mayor from his duties by a CEO who ultimately is an employee. His job is to support the mayor," Karamouzis said.

McLindon isn't backing down. "They've been telling the community some pretty bad untruths, smearing my character," he said. "I’m just a family man trying to get the job done — cut rates, do the basics brilliantly. But that’s upset a few people's business models."

Despite receiving 55% of the primary vote in his ward and having the support of the majority of councillors, McLindon says the political machine is working overtime to oust him. A Change.org petition, he claims, was used as a weapon against him, even though "900 of the 1,300 signatures had nothing to do with Whittlesea."

"This is a matter of public interest, not just for Whittlesea but for Victoria," McLindon said. "Nothing wrong with a robust democracy. I think Victoria needs more of it."