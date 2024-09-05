Ending wokeness — The Opposition Podcast No. 20
GUEST: Sean Masters, Australian commentator and strategist.
Avi and Rukshan catch up with Sean, who became a viral sensation following social media users sharing a TV clip of him pointing out the pitfalls of wokeism and its impact on thousands of Aussies who are now wrapping their identities in woke political causes.
The trio also covers the news of the week, including controversial Australian breakdancer Raygun, who finally gave her first televised interview since her Paris Olympics flop.
