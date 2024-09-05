Ending wokeness — The Opposition Podcast No. 20

  • By
  • September 05, 2024
  • News Analysis

Remove Ads

GUEST: Sean Masters, Australian commentator and strategist.

Avi and Rukshan catch up with Sean, who became a viral sensation following social media users sharing a TV clip of him pointing out the pitfalls of wokeism and its impact on thousands of Aussies who are now wrapping their identities in woke political causes.

The trio also covers the news of the week, including controversial Australian breakdancer Raygun, who finally gave her first televised interview since her Paris Olympics flop.

Australia News Analysis Opposition Podcast
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
avi_rebel_from_the_start_book_redirect
  • By Avi Yemini

Read about Avi's personal experience dealing with the broken system!

ORDER NOW!

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.