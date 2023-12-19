Dr. David Adler responds to latest 'Crikey FactCheck' — The Opposition Podcast No. 18

  • By
  • December 19, 2023
  • News Analysis

GUEST: Dr. David Adler, President Australian Jewish Association

Tonight on The Opposition podcast, episode 18 hosted by Rebel News Australia's Avi Yemini and independent journalist Rukshan Fernando.

President of the Australian Jewish Association (AJA) David Adler joins the podcast to respond to a leftwing blogging site Crikey News article questioning the authenticity of a viral video that appeared to show protesters chanting "Gas the Jews" at an anti-Israel protest in Sydney on October 9.

