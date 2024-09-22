WATCH: Monica Smit ordered to pay $250K after WINNING unlawful Covid arrest case
Freedom activist Monica Smit has won her case against Victoria Police for false arrests but still faces up to $250,000 in court costs.
Anti-lockdown campaigner Monica Smit has secured a legal victory against Victoria Police, with a court ruling that two out of three of her arrests during Melbourne’s brutal Covid lockdowns were unlawful.
However, despite this, the founder of Reignite Democracy Australia now faces the potential burden of paying up to $250,000 in legal fees.
Smit, who represented herself during the trial, stood firm against a team of taxpayer funded lawyers, stating that her motivation was public vindication rather than financial compensation.
September 19, 2024
"I got exactly what I wanted, which was public vindication," she said, after the County Court of Victoria awarded her just $4,000 in damages for the unlawful arrests.
She revealed that she had been offered a settlement of $15,000 before the trial but turned it down as it lacked accountability.
“It wasn’t about the money; I wanted a public apology,” she said. However, due to the court awarding a lower amount, Smit now faces paying the legal costs for Victoria Police, which could exceed $250,000.
Last Thursday 12th September, I won a 13-day trial against the government self-represented. The next day the court then ordered me to pay the loser's legal expenses of over $240,000. Yes, it's insane I know but don't worry it's not over.— Monica Smit / Reignite Democracy Australia (@reignitedemaust) September 17, 2024
1. I will NOT be running a fundraiser BUT… pic.twitter.com/yitz6JzSrQ
Smit voiced concern about the message this outcome sends to others seeking justice.
"It sends a really dangerous message that even if you win, you can still lose in the end," she remarked, adding that she plans to appeal the decision to protect others from facing similar consequences.
Despite the financial setback, Smit remains resolute:
“I still won," she declared, calling out Victoria Police for their unlawful actions and holding them to account in the courts.
This isn't the end...maybe it's only the beginning 😊 pic.twitter.com/Obz7ufIDIh— Monica Smit / Reignite Democracy Australia (@reignitedemaust) September 23, 2024
