'The Rape of Britain': Tommy Robinson premieres documentary on cover-up of Britain's grooming gangs
The documentary follows a rape survivor of a grooming gang and her attempt to find justice.
In this report, I travelled to Telford where journalist Tommy Robinson premiered to a crowd of around 1,500 people his new documentary titled "The Rape of Britain". The documentary follows a grooming gangs rape survivor, inevitably leading to a big investigation that uncovers corruption from the police, the council and the social services — where the issue of grooming gangs is once again being swept under the rug.
You can watch the full documentary here.
Spread the Word!
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.