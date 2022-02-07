'The Rape of Britain': Tommy Robinson premieres documentary on cover-up of Britain's grooming gangs

E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

In this report, I travelled to Telford where journalist Tommy Robinson premiered to a crowd of around 1,500 people his new documentary titled "The Rape of Britain". The documentary follows a grooming gangs rape survivor, inevitably leading to a big investigation that uncovers corruption from the police, the council and the social services — where the issue of grooming gangs is once again being swept under the rug.

You can watch the full documentary here.