WATCH: The uncomfortable TRUTH about Christians living in Israel

The manufactured global narrative on Christian persecution in the Holy Land is about to be utterly dismantled.

Avi Yemini
  |   October 09, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   1 Comment

I came to a beautiful Catholic church in northern Israel to find out the truth. The world is constantly bombarded with claims about how minorities, particularly Christians, are treated in the Jewish state.

It’s an easy narrative for the anti-Israel crowd to push, but does it stand up to scrutiny?

My first stop was speaking with father Samir Rohana of the Greek Catholic Church. We stood in his church, which he himself had decorated, and I cut straight to the chase with the tough questions.

"Do people spit on you on the street? That's what we get told," I asked him.

Rohana responded that while we see such isolated incidents in Jerusalem, "here, no." He insisted that the political class and the people are two very different things.

When asked if anyone had ever tried to humiliate him or put graffiti on the church, his answer was unequivocally “no.”

Rohana himself was quick to reject the idea of comparing Israel to its oppressive neighbours. "Why I don't compare with Italy?"

I also met with Druze influencer Khalifa Khalifa and Deputy Mayor of Isfiya Jaber Abu Ruken.

Abu Ruken summed up the lesson we both learnt: "We learn here to respect the differences with others... not to impose the faith or ideology upon others. This what say live and let others live."

  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2025-10-09 20:49:42 -0400 Flag
    How interesting. One thing Israel doesn’t allow is public preaching of Christ the Messiah.