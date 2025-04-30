WATCH: The video a PANICKED Greens handler tried to SHUT DOWN

I was at the pre-poll booth in Malvern, covering the electorates of Macnamara and Goldstein, where I came across a Greens volunteer proudly wearing a "Free Palestine" pin. Naturally, I had a few questions.

He told me the issue was “very important” to him and that he’d attended “all the rallies.”

But when I asked whether he condemned Hamas’ October 7 massacre, he danced around the question. “It’s a terrible situation,” he said, before adding, “I think it would have been preferable if it hadn’t happened.” But that’s not condemnation. When I pressed him again — did he condemn the burning, raping, and kidnapping of Israelis — he still refused. “I don't think you can use words like condemn,” he said, before settling on “highly, highly regrettable.”

It got worse. I confronted another Greens volunteer about another candidate Omar Sakr, who on October 8 — while the Hamas massacre was still ongoing — published an article celebrating the attack as “the most ambitious and successful resistance in decades.” The volunteer responded, “I don’t think it’s appropriate to celebrate.” But he hadn’t even heard of the facts of the story. When I offered to read it to him, he deflected: “I think I’m being called.”

When the conversations got too real, a female supervisor swooped in to shut down anyone from talking to me. The irony? Just moments earlier, the volunteer, who identified as Malcolm Fraser's second cousin, praised our liberal democracy and the ability to engage in open discourse. Yet the Greens couldn’t allow a respectful debate to continue.

Despite being somewhat reasonable, he still couldn’t do the bare minimum — condemn terrorism. “Deeply regrettable” is all I got.

This is the Greens today. Once a party about the environment, now a confused mob who target Jewish communities while refusing to denounce brutal terror.