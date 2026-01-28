The West's enemies 'very interested' in splitting us apart, taking over: James Lindsay

Article by Rebel News staff.

James Lindsay has been warning about rising antisemitism in right-wing politics, a group he's labelled the “woke right” that shares the same views as radical Islamists and far-left socialists.

This spread of antisemitism on the right has popped up for a number of reasons, Lindsay told Rebel News publisher Ezra Levant during an interview at the International Conference On Combating Antisemitism, which is being held in Jerusalem.

“We've been under this woke tyranny” for a decade, explained Lindsay, noting the Canadian government in particular for its adoption of these policies. “There's a reaction to that, and that reaction has alienated white men, it's alienated a lot of white Christians.”

Then, “they take elements from the thing they're reacting to and say, the tactics they're doing work, so we can do it.”

These types of beliefs have been seeping into the conservative movement since at least 2016, Lindsay said.

“It's the continuation of the alt-right, which is alternative European-style right-wing philosophies that are now making their way into the North American continent,” detailed Lindsay.

Foreign powers are also at play, he warned.

The West's enemies are “very interested in splitting apart our countries to take over, to destroy America,” Lindsay said, pointing to countries like China and Russia as sources that would amplify divisive movements.

Young people can be especially tempted by contrarian ideas, Lindsay cautioned. In more technical terms, he said it's like “an illegitimate taboo that they want to break that transitions into a legitimate taboo and they don't know the boundary.”

For those who do make mistakes, the “difficult part” for others is telling whether a person made “an error” or whether it was “malice,” Lindsay said.