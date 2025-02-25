Exposing the HYPOCRISY of 'conservative' opportunists

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

In the latest episode of The Yemini Report, Avi catches up with Zack Bonfilio, known online as the Misfit Patriot, a conservative commentator who has held firm to his principles while others in the online right-wing space have shifted their views.

The wide-ranging conversation unpacked the evolving nature of conservative commentary, focusing on topics like Israel, antisemitism, and the influence of figures such as Candace Owens and Tucker Carlson. They also explore the role of faith, political strategies and the importance of staying true to one’s beliefs in a polarised digital age.

Zack traced his journey back four or five years, when he started commenting on typical conservative issues like Trump and daily news. The turning point came after the October 7th attacks, which solidified his anti-terrorist stance — echoing the "Never Forget" ethos of post-9/11 America.

To his surprise, this position set him apart from many conservatives who veered towards extremism. He pointed to opportunism and groupthink as drivers behind this shift, singling out Owens for her apparent pivot from pro-Israel advocacy to selective silence on recent atrocities, possibly for financial gain or audience capture.

The discussion also tackled the misuse of Christianity, with Zack pointing out the rise of "Christ for Clicks" to describe those who exploit faith for clout rather than conviction. He contrasted this with genuine Christianity, which he sees as rooted in love and acceptance, not judgment. Politically, he lauded Trump’s relentless approach, spotlighting the "Doge" initiative — a transparency push to track government spending — as a standout move.