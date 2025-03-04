Former minister's TRUTH BOMB that every Aussie needs to hear

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features $8 Per month CAD Producers Club Our top supporters View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features

Invites to producers club only events

Special discount at RebelNewsStore.com

Free gifts for members, like signed books $22 Per month CAD

In the latest episode of The Yemini Report, Avi catches up with Pat Mesiti, a self-described prosperity activist and former Christian minister, for an in-depth discussion that spans drug rehabilitation, political deception and cultural battles.

Mesiti details his journey from running a drug rehab centre with an impressive 86% success rate — without government funding — to his current crusade against threats to financial, bodily and cultural freedoms. He shared how his personal history as a reformed addict drove him to overhaul a bankrupt rehab programme, turning it into a lifeline for over 400 young men.

He looks back on the COVID era, expressing frustration over government narratives and bureaucratic overreach. Mesiti recounted how standing firm against pandemic policies boosted his following, despite warnings it would tank his reputation. He lambasted the softening of language around drugs — calling out terms like “party drugs” as a dangerous misnomer — and slammed politicians for peddling lies that erode Australian values. Mesiti didn’t mince words, branding some leaders “communists with lipstick” and questioning their loyalty to local interests over foreign agendas.

Social media’s role in shaping truth came under fire too, with Mesiti urging Aussies to ditch soundbites from platforms like TikTok and dig into real facts. The discussion veered into global conflicts, touching on Israel, Ukraine and the hypocrisy of leaders like Albanese, who panders for votes rather than principle. Mesiti’s Christian faith also surfaced, linking his support for Israel to a rejection of “woke” theology that distorts historical truths.