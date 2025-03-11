Why they want Tommy SILENCED: Insider speaks out

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

In the latest episode of The Yemini Report, Avi catches up with host of The Real Beef, American patriot Don Keith.

Keith, a long-time mate of UK political prisoner Tommy Robinson, joined the show to unpack Robinson's journey and current stint behind bars. He tells Avi how he first connected with Robinson online over a decade ago before meeting him in London.

The pair dug into Robinson’s character, with Keith sharing how he’s seen people from all walks of life — young Muslim lads included — flock to him for photos and chats. He recounted personal moments, like Robinson quietly helping him out with a hefty sum during a rough patch, no strings attached. This loyalty, Keith argued, defines Robinson both personally and in his activism, where he’s taken on the UK government head-first.

Robinson’s latest jailing stems from contempt of court after he aired a banned documentary Silenced. The film, now clocking over 160 million views thanks to a retweet from Elon Musk, digs into a schoolyard clash between a British boy, Bailey, and a Syrian refugee. Keith explained how the courts backed the refugee despite evidence of his troubling behaviour — like threatening Bailey’s sisters — while Robinson’s push for the truth landed him in hot water. Musk’s support, including legal backing, has only amplified the saga.

Keith painted a picture of a two-tier setup already at play, where Robinson’s treatment stands out as unfairly harsh. They also took aim at Nigel Farage, calling out his hypocrisy — offering “Christian forgiveness” to a convicted aide while shunning Robinson for his past.

This episode pulls back the curtain on Robinson’s fight, blending personal tales with big questions about free speech and fairness in the UK, straight from someone who’s seen it all up close.