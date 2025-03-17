Round two: Nas Daily drops BOMBSHELL at reuinion with Avi Yemini

Stay tuned: Special episode airs tonight at 7pm Melbourne local time.

🚨 You won't believe who is on The Yemini Report podcast TONIGHT!



Despite our wild history, @nasdaily has surprisingly agreed to give us one last chance to hash it out.



Goes live 7pm only at https://t.co/mq12kqOnuh—sign up now! pic.twitter.com/S5cKc2zisn — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) March 18, 2025

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features $8 Per month CAD Producers Club Our top supporters View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features

Invites to producers club only events

Special discount at RebelNewsStore.com

Free gifts for members, like signed books $22 Per month CAD

In the latest episode of The Yemini Report, Avi catches up with global online influencer Nuseir Yassin, better known as Nas Daily, for their first on-camera conversation since a fiery two-hour debate in May 2022. The discussion delves into how their perspectives and the world have shifted, particularly following the October 7, 2023, Hamas terror attacks in Israel.

The podcast traces the unlikely evolution of their relationship, from a tense encounter at the World Economic Forum in 2021 to a dynamic marked by mutual respect despite political differences. They reflect on their initial clash, where Avi challenged Nas' ideas uninvited, leading to a widely viewed debate in Dubai. The conversation explores how both have navigated public perception, personal controversies, and the complexities of their identities — Avi as an Australian-Israeli Jew and Nas as a Muslim Arab raised in Israel.

Nas shares how the horror of October 7 and its aftermath solidified his stance, moving away from a dual Palestinian-Israeli identity to firmly identifying as Israeli, a shift that surprised many. They discuss the global reaction, from fleeting solidarity to rising anti-Israel sentiment, and how it exposed societal divides.

The episode also covers broader Middle Eastern dynamics, including the recent upheaval in Syria.