WATCH: Why these pro-Palestinian Muslims REJECT anti-Israel protests

I talked with three young Canadian Muslim men during a livestream to hear their unfiltered thoughts on the Israel-Hamas conflict. What followed was a conversation far more nuanced than the screaming matches dominating social media.

"Honestly, it’s like… there should be no need for a genocide to be happening," one said. But when pressed on Hamas’ October 7th attacks, the tone shifted. "October 7th was a rebellion, a retaliation," argued one of the guys. "When you push people to the brink — starve them, imprison them, steal their land — they’ll fight back."

Yet even here, contradictions emerged. When I asked if rape was ever justified as resistance, the answer was immediate: "Of course not." But then came the denial: "We’ve proven [the atrocities] didn’t happen."

But beyond their baked-in beliefs, this group of young guys didn't come across as the same kind of anti-Israel thugs that have taken to the streets of major cities in large numbers since October 7.

"There's a big group of us that don't even go to protest because... in our mindset, it's like — man, you just prayed to God for peace. That's all it is at the end of the day, right? Like, to go to protest, to drive your cars around and this and that, bro... destroy stuff. That's not proper."

In other words, they see protests as chaotic and counterproductive to genuine prayer and peace. Their faith, they argue, calls for spiritual resolution — not street demonstrations that often escalate into violence.

The heart of the issue? Tribal allegiance. "As Muslims, we believe Palestine won’t be free until Imam Mahdi comes," one said. But when I asked why this conflict — not Yemen, not Syria, not China’s Uighurs — sparked global outrage, the answer was revealing: "Al-Aqsa is our third holiest site."

That’s when I challenged them. "If Palestinians controlled Al-Aqsa, would Jews ever be allowed to pray there?" Silence. Then, grudging honesty. Compare that to today, where Muslims pray freely at the Dome of the Rock under Israeli rule. "So who’s really the apartheid state?" I asked. Saudi Arabia bans Jews. Yet Israel — where Arab citizens serve in government, where the CEO of its largest bank is Arab — gets labelled racist.

The most telling moment? When I asked if they’d ever visit Israel to see for themselves. "I’m broke," one laughed. But the hesitation was palpable and whatever the real reason, it’s a barrier to peace.

These weren’t hateful radicals. They were young men grappling with inherited narratives. And that’s the tragedy: good people, fed half-truths, defaulting to tribalism. Until more Muslims question the propaganda the cycle won’t break. But for a moment, in this raw exchange, I saw a flicker of hope.