'They violated the constitutional rights of Canadians'

Conservative MP Andrew Lawton says court rulings on the Emergencies Act must serve as a warning to future governments.

  February 01, 2026   |   News Analysis

At the Conservative Party convention in Calgary, Alberta, Ontario MP Andrew Lawton told Rebel News reporter Tamara Lich that Liberal cabinet ministers must be held accountable for the federal government’s use of the Emergencies Act, which courts have ruled was unlawful.

Lawton recently pressed the government in the House of Commons on whether it would accept the Federal Court of Appeal ruling that found the Act violated Canadians’ constitutional rights.

“I was asking if the Liberals will accept the Federal Court of Appeal ruling on the Emergencies Act and accept that they violated the constitutional rights of Canadians, or if they would appeal it,” Lawton said.

Lawton said the government is attempting to distance itself from decisions made under the former Trudeau-era government while avoiding responsibility for appealing the ruling.

He said the rulings, which involved four judges, used clear and decisive language. 

“You can violate the most fundamental freedoms we have as Canadians, and there doesn’t seem to be outrage,” he said. “The Liberals have not really come out and apologize, at a bare minimum.”

“Those judges’ rulings need to be a really important warning that you can’t just, for political convenience, target your political opponents," he said.

Lawton also addressed Western alienation, saying he understands frustrations in Alberta but would not dismiss regional grievances.

“I love Canada and I love Alberta,” he said. “I’m not going to be an Ontario MP who comes here and tells Albertans how they have to think and how they have to feel.”

Lawton said Conservatives are focused on presenting a national vision ahead of the next election, before returning to Parliament the following week.

