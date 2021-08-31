"They want us separated": Pastor Henry Hildebrandt speaks with Adam Soos
Pastor Henry and his congregation were locked out of their church and fined $117,000 for ignoring public health restrictions on religious services.
Pastor Henry Hildebrandt of the Church of God in Aylmer, Ont. visited southern Alberta last week. I joined him at the church of Pastor Artur Pawlowski (who is still on a speaking tour in the United States) for an update on his situation and the status of his still-seized church building. We also discussed the divisive politics that are being employed to divide and conquer Canadians.
The shameful arrests of pastors throughout the period of strictest COVID restrictions is a stain that shall likely haunt Premier Jason Kenney as long as he remains in office, but he was not alone in his almost exclusive targeting of Christian places of worship for restriction enforcement. Doug Ford’s Ontario government nailed pastors who would not close their doors with fines and building seizures, which Pastor Henry’s Church of God experienced firsthand. Oddly, though Pastor Henry piloted drive-in services and attempted to incorporate safety guidelines, he was still among those almost exclusively Christian religious leaders singled out to be made an example out of.
Pastor Henry gave an impassioned speech to the gathered congregation, which you can watch in its entirety here, before we spoke about the decline of fundamental rights in Canada, vaccine segregation and the upcoming morally defining federal election, among other issues.
If you agree with Pastor Henry and think that vaccine passports segregate Canadians and violate fundamental God-given human rights, visit FightVaccinePassports.com to sign our petition and to donate to our legal effort to fight vaccine passports.
- By Drea Humphrey
PETITION: Save Our Churches
17,116 signatures
Goal: 20,000 Signatures
- By Ezra Levant
Fight Vaccine Passports
A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines!Get involved
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.