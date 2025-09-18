'This assassination was likely politically motivated': Antifa expert, Andy Ngo, speaks about Charlie Kirk

Turning Point UK held a vigil outside Parliament Square in London for Charlie Kirk, who was assassinated two days earlier while hosting a debate at Utah Valley University. Among those present was Andy Ngo, a journalist widely known for his coverage of Antifa-related violence.

Ngo, speaking to Rebel News at the event, reflected on both his personal relationship with Kirk and the broader implications of his killing. “It feels very surreal that this person who’s been part of the American body politic for all these years is gone and taken in a way that’s so brutal,” Ngo said.

He recalled Kirk’s support after he was hospitalized in 2019 following a brutal attack by Antifa in Portland. “He invited me to my first TPUSA conference in DC... I was too shy to speak. And then he asked, ‘How about you just come on stage and give us an opportunity to say thank you to you.’ It’s a gesture that stuck with me all these years.”

Ngo also shared findings from his investigation into the suspected shooter.

“Today I broke the news that one of the slogans written on the rifle cartridge... are the lyrics to Bella Ciao. Immediately when I heard that, I recognized it... it really brings into focus this assassination was likely politically motivated for the cause of Antifa.”

Ngo emphasized the normalization of political violence, particularly against conservatives. “How did we end up as a society to now kill someone over ideas and words?” we asked Ngo.

“They talk about hate speech all the time, they don’t recognize it when it’s in front of them, when it’s coming out of their own mouths.” Ngo replied.

The vigil drew a sizable crowd, marking what Ngo called the “global impact” of Kirk’s legacy.