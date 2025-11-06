'This is a disaster': Reactions as Carney Liberals release bloated budget

After much anticipation, Prime Minister Mark Carney's government has finally presented a budget in the House of Commons. Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne delivered the announcement in the House of Commons, confirming the Liberals' deficit spending would far exceed even that of Carney's predecessor, Justin Trudeau.

A split among the Liberal caucus widened when then-finance minister Chrystia Freeland resigned the day she was expected to deliver Trudeau's delayed fall economic statement. In that update, the deficit was nearly $62 billion. Under the new Carney Liberals' budget, the deficit has exploded to $78 billion.

On Wednesday's Buffalo Roundtable livestream, hosts Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle were joined by Kris Sims from the Canadian Taxpayers Federation as they reacted to the budget's unveiling.

Describing the budget as “catastrophic,” Sheila said it was “far worse than the one that prompted Chrystia Freeland's resignation and the swap in leadership that gave us Mark Carney.”

Kris said that she “almost cried” when she realized the budget was $10 billion worse than what the Parliamentary Budget Officer was warning about. “This is just absolutely brutal,” she said. “I can't sugar coat this: this is a disaster.”

With his business and finance acumen, “math wise, he's supposed to be better than the dude with the sparkly socks,” she said, taking a shot at Trudeau. “Mark Carney campaigned on being different than Justin Trudeau,” the taxpayer advocate continued. “I think most of us expected that different meant better. He's worse.”

