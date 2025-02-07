Thought funding CBC was bad? Canada also funds BBC

After news came to light about U.S. government dollars being directed to Politico, social media users started wondering about what Canada's government might also be funding.

This curiosity led to realizations that not only is the United Kingdom funding BBC, but both the U.S. and Canada also put significant funding into the British state broadcaster.

On Thursday's Rebel Roundup livestream, hosts Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle shared their reactions to this frivolous government spending.

“What's the total budget of the BBC last year, why do they need our money?” wondered Sheila. “That is a fabulous question. Regular Canadian taxpayers pay $1.7 million to fund a foreign, public media company in Britain that we don't watch, we don't participate in and played a big role in the persecution of Tommy Robinson.”

“It's very difficult to find the total funding of the BBC per year,” Sheila added. “It's £169 per year, which is $215 USD per year, imposed on every TV-viewing household. What is that, like $300 per year just to maintain the state broadcaster in the U.K. per household — and we're giving them money too.”