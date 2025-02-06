🔴 Rebel Roundup | Trump saves women's sports, US pulls out of UNRWA, Woke subsidies in foreign aid

Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle discuss the day's top stories in this edition of the Rebel Roundup livestream.

  |   February 06, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle are LIVE for Rebel Roundup! (which airs every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Show Notes

Today, we're looking at a new executive order signed by President Trump which is set to keep biological men out of women and girls' sports.

Plus, the US is also pulling out of the UN Human Rights Council and withdrawing support for UNRWA, the globalist organization's body for Palestinian "relief works".

And finally, with the Trump administration pulling the plug on USAID funding, revelations have surfaced about how Americans' tax dollars were being used as subsidies for woke projects around the world.

Justin Trudeau's so-called resignation is a sham — he's clinging to power, proroguing Parliament, and setting the stage for cronyism and foreign interference in the Liberal leadership race. Rebel News is fighting back by exposing Trudeau's scheme, vetting the Liberal Party leadership race, and gearing up for the next election with fearless, independent journalism.

