WATCH: Thousands rally to #ReclaimTheLine in Parramatta

Large crowds attended the #ReclaimTheLine protest in Parramatta on Sunday beneath the Elizabeth Street Footbridge to support freedom of choice against mandatory vaccination health orders.

'Unite in White' has created an unofficial uniform of a white T-shirt for protesters to show solidarity and support for those facing employment discrimination through government health orders.

It was a good turn out today. A few police, but very calm and well organised. pic.twitter.com/TDf6VCNgmv — CasaNostra (@CasaNos44073369) November 7, 2021

Despite promises from the New South Wales government that medical segregation would come to an end on December 15 (moved from December 1), Australians in many industries have either lost their jobs or been threatened with losing their jobs.

#ReclaimTheLine protests have been held across Australia.

“It is time that we come together and unite. Most of us have suffered. Most of us have lost our jobs. Most of us have lost our connection to the real world,” Indigenous Australian Activist, Bruce Shillingsworth told the crowd. “We are bringing those voices that have been silent for many years to the forefront. We are speaking in one voice and getting that one message out there that says that we need a better world – a safer, more peaceful world – not just for us, but for the future generations.”

Protesters gathered to reject mandatory vaccination policies, particularly in the education and health industry. Teachers, nurses, and doctors came out in force to address the Premier’s decision to lock them out of work.

“There’s love here, there’s acceptance. Not one single person here is an anti-vaxxer – we are pro freedom,” Romeo Georges said. “We are fighting for our right to choose. Every single person here is a warrior. Every single person here is a freedom fighter. Every single person wants to live his life the way he wants to live his life without being told what to do by the government. We are not breaking any laws. We are not hurting anyone.”

The protest was peaceful, with the crowd spending the day singing and cheering. Despite their good spirits, many in the crowd were angry and disappointed at politicians for taking away their futures. They insisted that they do not hate the government or the police, they are simply desperate to reclaim their lives.

New South Wales Premier Dominic Perrottet came to power promising freedom for all and an end to medical discrimination.

“It’s not the government’s role to provide freedom,” said Perrottet, on a 2GB radio interview.

Perrottet did not deliver on his promise, maintaining the previous Premier’s health orders while pushing back freedoms for the unvaccinated from December 1 to December 15, creating fury among those who had been making arrangements to return to work.