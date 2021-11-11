WATCH: Thousands rally in New Zealand for FREEDOM

One story that's not been given much attention in mainstream media outlets is what's going on in New Zealand. The small nation was once touted as the pinnacle of success in its eradication of COVID-19, with an article even appearing in medical journal The Lancet titled New Zealand eliminates COVID-19.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, a former president of the International Union of Socialist Youth, was hailed for her COVID-zero policy.

After COVID cases resurfaced in the country during the spread of the Delta variant, Ardern eventually had to abandon that position altogether.

Little wonder, then, that the former near-perfect success story now draws minimal coverage from the same sources that boosted the nation's absolutist approach, exporting the idea across the world.

Rebel News, in partnership with Parallel Media NZ, is now trying to help tell the other side of the story when it comes to COVID-19 in the Land of the Long White Cloud.

On October 30, protests against New Zealand's COVID restrictions drew thousands to the streets in cities across the country. Parallel Media NZ was on the scene in Nelson, where around 1,000 demonstrators gathered in opposition to to the country's lockdowns and vaccine mandates.