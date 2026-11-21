Melbourne has been left on edge after a horror 24 hours in which three men were stabbed, one of them fatally, in attacks that unfolded in the CBD and in Broadmeadows on Saturday.

The first attack happened about 2.30pm on Bourke Street, near the corner of Elizabeth Street, outside the H&M store in the heart of the city's busiest shopping strip. A 24-year-old man was stabbed in the chest. Police say the alleged offender approached a man and a woman without provocation, and that the two men did not know each other.

"[There was] an altercation between a couple and an unknown male who assaulted the male victim and [it] ended up in a stab wound to the chest," Inspector Dale Huntington said.

Ambulance Victoria said Mobile Intensive Care Ambulance and Advanced Life Support paramedics treated the injured man at the scene before he was taken to the Royal Melbourne Hospital with upper body injuries. He was in a critical condition and underwent surgery. Inspector Huntington said the injuries were not life-threatening. The 24-year-old was understood to have been in the city with his partner.

In a statement, detectives said they had identified a person who may be able to assist their investigation and asked the public to help locate Evan Liatsas. They believe he lives a transient lifestyle in the Melbourne CBD and may have been sleeping rough. A photograph has been released. He has not been charged.

Inspector Huntington described the man police are seeking as a Caucasian man of about 30, with a beard, a dishevelled appearance and a white T-shirt. Police say the alleged offender fled along Elizabeth Street towards Little Bourke Street. Officers have warned the public not to approach him. Anyone who sees him should call Triple Zero (000).

About 8.40pm, emergency services were called to reports a man had been found with stab wounds on La Trobe Street, near Elizabeth Street. The victim, a 21-year-old Narre Warren man, was taken to hospital and died a short time later.

Victoria Police said in a statement that a 17-year-old boy, an 18-year-old man and a 19-year-old man were arrested nearby and will be interviewed by Homicide Squad detectives. Police are searching for a fourth male who was seen leaving the scene in a vehicle. A crime scene was established on La Trobe Street between Queen Street and Elizabeth Street. No one has been named or charged.

At about the same time, Hume Crime Investigation Unit detectives began investigating a stabbing outside a fast-food restaurant on Pascoe Vale Road in Broadmeadows. Police said in a statement that an altercation between two females and two males left a 33-year-old man with stab wounds. He left in a vehicle and was later found by Protective Services Officers at Upfield railway station, then taken to hospital with serious injuries. No arrests had been made. Police said the parties were known to one another.

The attacks come as Victorians prepare to vote in a state election on Saturday, with early voting already under way and law and order a central campaign issue. Premier Ben Carroll has said community safety is his "number one priority", and Labor has pledged to double the police presence in the Melbourne CBD. The Coalition, led by Opposition Leader Jess Wilson, has pledged to recruit 3,000 additional police officers and 200 new Protective Services Officers.

One Nation has also made crime the centrepiece of its campaign. In a September statement, state leader Warren Pickering wrote: "It is so sad to see what has happened in so many parts of our state, particularly Melbourne. It used to be the crown jewel of Australia. Now, after a decade of woeful leadership by the Labor Party, it is the butt of jokes and derision."

Its official policy says it would make Victoria "the toughest state on crime in Australia". At the campaign launch, Pickering called it "the policy that I'm most proud of, and probably the most important to Victoria". It includes veteran recruitment into the police force, a 24/7 bail court, a ninety-day clock on serious violent charges from charge to trial, adult sentencing for children charged with serious violent offences, and a return of the age of criminal responsibility to 10.

Anyone who witnessed the incidents, or who has CCTV, dashcam or mobile phone footage, is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Police are still seeking Liatsas and the fourth male from the La Trobe Street scene. The investigations are continuing.