We just caught Tim Hortons lying to your face

We just caught Tim Hortons telling a big lie — and they told it straight to your face!

This week, the company — which isn't even Canadian, by the way; it's owned by a Brazilian hedge fund called 3G Capital — announced with great fanfare that they're going to start hiring Canadians again. The regime media ate it up without a single hard question. The Globe and Mail. CTV. Global News. All of them just reprinted Tim Hortons' talking points, word for word. Not surprising — Tim Hortons is one of their biggest advertisers. They've been paid to look the other way.

But here's what they didn't tell you.

Just seven days ago, the Tim Hortons CEO was personally registered as a lobbyist to keep Canada's immigration laws as loose as possible. It's right there in the official lobbyist registry — in his own words. He's been going to bat for mass immigration while publicly claiming the company hasn't lobbied for foreign workers in over a year. That's what he told the Globe and Mail.It's a lie.

But, wait. There's more.

Go right now to JobBank.gc.ca — the federal government's Temporary Foreign Worker website, built for foreigners to find jobs in Canada — and search "Tim Hortons." What do you find? Eighty-eight active job postings. Right now. Today. Food counter attendants in Victoria. Supervisors in Duncan, B.C. Entry-level jobs in Fort McMurray and Prince George. Restaurant Managers in Toronto and in Mississauga. Jobs that any Canadian teenager or young adult could do.

While Tim Hortons runs a national PR tour telling the media they've changed, they're actively recruiting overseas and shutting Canadians out.

They think you're too stupid to find out.

Prove them wrong. Join the Rebel News boycott at TimsBoycott.com.

Tim Hortons is counting on you to forget — and they’re hoping you won’t notice they still prefer foreigners to Canadians.

Don't let them get away with it. Share this email, tell your friends, and add your name to the boycott at TimsBoycott.com.

The Tim Hortons CEO was personally registered as a lobbyist for looser immigration laws just seven days ago — while publicly claiming to the Globe and Mail that they hadn't lobbied for foreign workers in over a year. It's in the official registry, in black and white. They lied to the mainstream media, and the mainstream media didn't care — because Tim Hortons pays their bills.

Right now, Tim Hortons has 88 active job listings on the federal government's Temporary Foreign Worker website — reserved for overseas hires. Food counter attendants. Supervisors. Entry-level positions in cities across Canada. Young Canadians face 14.3% unemployment, and Tim Hortons is choosing to look past them entirely.

Don't give Tim Hortons another dollar — sign the boycott below or by visiting TimsBoycott.com.