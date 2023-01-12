To legal owners, firearms are 'tools': Kris Sims of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation
'For those of us who are legal firearms owners, it's like owning a chainsaw or a snowmobile. Both could be potentially dangerous in the wrong hands,' Sims told The Gunn Show.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government is continuing to target legal firearms owners, so much so that even CBC is wondering the prime minister is doing. It's a topic that we here at Rebel News have been covering at HandsOffOurGuns.com.
On last night's episode of The Gunn Show, Kris Sims from the Canadian Taxpayers Federation joined Sheila Gunn Reid for a conversation about why people are moving to Alberta. Naturally, with firearms culture being so prominent in Albertan life, the subject of Trudeau's legislation came up.
Here's how Kris described what it's like as a legal firearms owner facing even more gun grabs from the Trudeau government:
They're tools in the hands of legal, law-abiding gun owners. I'm not talking about gangbangers with stolen handguns, that's a completely different world.
For those of us who are legal firearms owners, it's like owning a chainsaw or a snowmobile. Both could be potentially dangerous in the wrong hands.
With firearms, sure, they're a powerful thing and you need to be super responsible when you own them, and if there's one character attribute that I would say is consistent across all legal, law-abiding firearms owners is that they're super rules based. They're really uptight, let's tick all of our boxes, type people.
To see more episodes of The Gunn Show, which airs every Wednesday at 7 p.m. MT/9 p.m. ET, and is available exclusively to RebelNews+ subscribers.
