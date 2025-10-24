Tommy Robinson & Avi Yemini Banned from Al-Aqsa mosque!

Tommy Robinson and Avi Yemini climbed the wooden ramp to the Temple Mount to test the so-called status quo in the most sensitive square of stone in Jerusalem. What they found was a two-tier system that treats Muslims as full citizens of the hilltop and everyone else as tolerated intruders. Nine gates stood open to Muslims without screening; one narrow entry funneled non-Muslims through metal detectors and bag checks that even ask, “Do you have a Bible?”

From the first steps, officials tried to control the lens. “Don’t touch the camera. No pictures from here.” Rules shifted mid-sentence but always in one direction: keep non-Muslims quiet and contained. When Tommy and Avi approached the Al-Aqsa Mosque respectfully and asked to enter, the answer was blunt and repeated: “Only for Muslims.” When Tommy pressed for a reason, the pretext changed to “no looking inside,” then to a de facto religious test to read from the Qur’an.

The cameras captured other contradictions on the plaza. Jewish worshippers sang quietly in a corner, a sight that was forbidden until very recently. Their licensed guide explained he was banned days earlier after allowing Christians to sing. Same stones and same sky, yet different rights based on identity, not conduct. Children played soccer on paving stones described as Islam’s third holiest site. At the same time, priceless Jewish archaeology sat exposed because the Waqf forbids its removal for preservation, including timbers linked to First Temple times.

Palestinian flags fluttered openly while Israeli flags are barred. Waqf enforcers hovered with radios while Israeli police prioritized calm. One officer acknowledged the obvious: visitors of any faith may stand on the plateau; non-Muslims may not enter the mosque. That single line stripped away the spin. The “status quo” is explicit religious segregation.

Tommy asked the question that reveals the double standard: Is there any synagogue in Israel where a Muslim cannot enter? The answer was no.

Then why are Christians and Jews blocked from Al-Aqsa? Why are cameras declared a problem only when they expose the policy on film? Why does one faith receive nine unscreened doors while the others line up for a single checkpoint with short visiting hours?

Tommy and Avi did not come to provoke; they came to document. They stayed calm, asked direct questions, and kept filming when officials tried to shut them down. The result is unfiltered evidence that the Temple Mount is not run on neutral rules; it is run on identity tests that punish the wrong passport of faith.

Watch Tommy Robinson and Avi Yemini’s full report, share it, and decide for yourself whether the “status quo” is fairness or discrimination caught on camera.

Check out all of Avi's reports documenting Tommy Robinson's historic visit to Israel, and please chip in a donation to support this independent journalism at TommyInIsrael.com.

Written by Rebel News staff.