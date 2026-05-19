Tommy Robinson's 'Unite the Kingdom' rally draws tens of thousands to London
On May 16, Tommy Robinson gathered thousands of people for the 'Unite the Kingdom' rally in London, England, to expose what supporters describe as the censorious and authoritarian policies of Keir Starmer’s government.
Tommy Robinson once again held a massive event to protest against Keir Starmer’s Labour government, which many attendees accuse of censoring and cracking down on free speech. Ahead of the rally, Starmer’s government used executive powers to ban multiple commentators, activists, politicians, and journalists from entering the country.
Rebel News founder Ezra Levant and journalist Avi Yemini were also banned from entering the UK. Rebel News is now planning legal action against the Starmer government over the decision. You can support the fight at LetUsReport.com.
Throughout the day, multiple speakers took the stage to address the state of England and the various issues facing the Western world. Families, including grandparents, veterans, and children, attended the rally in support of Robinson’s movement.
While Starmer labels attendees as “far-right agitators” and “racists,” many people at the rally said they believe those terms are increasingly being used as weapons to demonize dissent and shut down debate.
Critics of the government argue that Starmer has used executive powers to block the entry of people he disagrees with politically, while failing to stop the ongoing arrival of illegal migrants crossing into the country.
Many Britons say they feel disenfranchised, left behind, and powerless in the face of government decisions.
Alexandra Lavoie
Quebec based Journalist
Alexa graduated with a degree in biology from Laval University. Throughout her many travels, she has seen political instability as well as corruption. While she witnessed social disorder on a daily basis, she has always been a defender of society’s most vulnerable. She’s been around the world several times, and now joins Rebel News to shed light on today’s biggest stories.