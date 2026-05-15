Tommy Robinson says Starmer’s visa crackdown has 'exposed' the U.K. government

One day before what is expected to be one of the largest political rallies in modern Britain, Tommy Robinson is accusing Keir Starmer’s government of using executive power to silence dissent.

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s Unite the Kingdom rally, Robinson said the government’s decision to cancel visas and revoke ETAs for foreign speakers has revealed its real face.

“They’ve exposed themselves,” Robinson said. “They’ve not cancelled extremists. They’re cancelling journalists.”

According to Robinson, the government is targeting people “who have a different opinion” from its “mass open border, dangerous immigration” agenda. He pointed to foreign journalists, activists and “multiple members of the European Parliament” who have reportedly refused entry into the U.K.

“Whilst they’re stopping journalists… stopping politicians, our borders are open to rapists, criminals, jihadists,” he said.

Robinson says the move has backfired — exposing what he calls a government willing to silence critics while failing to confront mass immigration, grooming gangs and radical Islamism.

Authorities have framed the rally as a threat to public order, with Starmer’s Labour government saying it will block “far-right agitators” from entering Britain. Robinson rejected that language, saying the label no longer has the power it once did.

“Those words worked for them for 30 years,” he said. “It doesn’t work anymore. No one cares. People wear it now like a badge of honor.”

Robinson also accused police of applying a double standard on hate speech, saying authorities have allowed extremist pro-Hamas demonstrations for two years.

“They’ve allowed them to call for jihad,” he said. “They’ve allowed them to incite hate from one end of this country to the other, and they’ve done nothing.”

Despite the crackdown, Robinson believes the government’s actions will only increase turnout.

“Every move they make backfires and our numbers grow,” he said, predicting “the biggest gathering” Britain has seen.

“This Saturday,” Robinson added, “the country’s coming out — not in support of Keir Starmer, against him.”