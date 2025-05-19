WATCH: Top barrister FORCES cops to stand up to hate mob

A small group of brave Aussies stood up against yet another hate-fuelled anti-Israel rally in Melbourne — this time marching “from the river to the sea”, a phrase drenched in genocidal intent.

But this time, something was different. The counter-protesters had a secret weapon — Peter Lavac, one of the most high-profile criminal barristers in the country. He flew in from Sydney, not for a case, but to defend the rights of peaceful protesters. And it worked.

“I’m here to protect these people,” Lavac told police on arrival. “I’ve come down here specifically for this event to protect this group from being assaulted not only by the Palestinian protesters but also by Victoria Police.”

Lavac had seen footage of previous rallies where Jewish counter-protesters were pepper-sprayed and shoved by police while violent agitators were ignored. “I saw the cops ignoring criminal activity by these thugs and actually going after the Jews,” he said. “I was absolutely disgusted.”

🔴 Melburnians RECLAIM streets from anti-Israel hate https://t.co/nBZJUPXD4C — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) May 18, 2025

He gave the group legal advice that morning — don’t yell, don’t respond to provocation, but stand firm. “The police are not your friends,” he warned them. “If the police do arrest you… do not struggle, do not resist.”

It was clear his presence changed things. Police were polite, cooperative, and for once, protective. “They formed a phalanx around our people to protect them,” Lavac said. “First time I’ve seen the cops doing their job properly.”

When the anti-Israel mob launched their abuse, the police stood their ground, physically pushing thugs aside to let us through. It was a win.

Why does Lavac care? “Mate, I’m not even Jewish,” he told me. “But I was disgusted by October 7th.”

🚨 Swastika sign sparks police probe at anti-Israel hate rally



Victoria Police are investigating a breach of state laws after a Nazi symbol appeared at a Melbourne protest. https://t.co/AjIzjMXRXZ — Rebel News Australia (@RebelNews_AU) May 19, 2025

That’s the state we’re in — when standing with Jews in Australia makes you a target, and it takes a Gentile barrister to ensure justice is done.

This isn’t just about Jews. It’s about Australia.