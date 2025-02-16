Top cop RESIGNS as LEAKED EMAIL blames brutal pandemic enforcement

Outoing Victoria Police Chief Commissioner Shane Patton oversaw the state's brutal COVID-19 lockdown enforcement.

Victoria Police Chief Commissioner Shane Patton has resigned just days after a damning no-confidence vote, as a leaked internal email reveals that the force’s harsh COVID-19 lockdown enforcement was instrumental in the collapse of public trust.

Superintendent Wayne Cheesman, who previously worked closely with Patton, sent an email to officers ahead of the no-confidence vote, arguing it was “unjustified” to pin blame on him for the force’s deteriorating reputation.

“The measured and significant decline in the community's confidence in Victoria Police and its capacity to keep the community safe” was due to multiple factors, Cheesman wrote.

“There are a number of reasons for this. They include our role in enforcing the Chief Health Officers restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Royal Commission into Police Informers, the crime rate, and other factors. To single out Shane for this is not justified in my view.”

The email is an admission from within the force that its actions during Victoria’s COVID lockdowns — widely criticised for their authoritarian nature — contributed to the public turning against police.

Under then-premier Dan Andrews, Victoria became infamous for its extreme restrictions, which included curfews, playground bans and police-enforced limits on movement. The state’s police force was deployed to brutally crush protests, arresting citizens for breaching restrictions, often with excessive force.

Incidents such as a pregnant woman being arrested in her home for a Facebook post and rubber bullets being fired at demonstrators outside the Shrine of Remembrance were seen as evidence of Victoria Police acting as enforcers of an oppressive state.

Despite this, Cheesman defended Patton, insisting he was a “decent man” and that Victoria Police was doing its job “terrifically well.”

The leaked email came as 18,000 police members vote on the no-confidence motion, which was pushed by the Police Association of Victoria due to surging crime, staffing shortages, and falling public trust.

In a statement on Sunday night, Patton announced he was stepping down “effective immediately.”

“I have this evening advised government that given the current circumstances surrounding my position I have decided to step away from the role effective immediately,” he said.

“Victoria Police is an organisation that I have committed my life to and one that I have the utmost pride in, having served the community in it for over forty-five years.

“It is with a heavy heart that I have made this decision, however I think it is the right one to allow fresh leadership in the role.”

Patton thanked the Victorian community “for giving me the privilege to have served you,” saying, “this is the reason I and all police officers turn up each day.”

His departure marks a dramatic shift in Victoria Police leadership, with Victoria’s Emergency Management Commissioner Rick Nugent appointed as acting Chief Commissioner until a permanent replacement is selected. In the interim, Deputy Commissioner Wendy Steendam will lead the force.

THE FULL LEAKED EMAIL:

OFFICIAL: Sensitive From: Cheesman, Wayne

Sent: Tuesday, February 11, 2025 3:40 PM

To: DL-CIRCULARS - North West Metro Division 4

Subject: Wayne Cheesman - My Views on the CCP for your Consideration Hi everyone, I hope you know through my own behaviours and actions here in ND4 that I support all of you 100%, and it's within that context that I ask that you please consider what I am about to say. Supporting each other, regardless of rank or position, is something that resonates with me. Our job is hard enough, and I hate seeing division amongst ourselves. Currently, I feel that we are a little divided, and some may be trying to lay blame for some of the challenges we face. The purpose of my email is to give you my insight into our Chief Commissioner, Shane Patton. For those who may not know, I was his staff officer for three and a half years when he was DC and then CCP. I think this gives me a unique insight to tell you who Shane is. With TPAV announcing a No Confidence Vote, it was my preference to talk to as many of you as I could in person before the vote. I started yesterday at the Fawkner readout, but I see from today’s TPAV email, the vote will be undertaken tomorrow. Unfortunately, this doesn’t allow me time to speak personally, so I send this email instead. I want to give you an insight into who Shane is and what he does. I do this for your consideration prior to your vote. Let me make it clear, I am not telling you how to vote or trying to influence your vote, I just ask you to consider what I have to say. Firstly, Shane is a decent man, and I think it is unfair that he has been the subject of ongoing targeting by TPAV. This occurred throughout the whole EBA campaign with relentless attacks on him, yet I have never seen Shane respond to that level against TPAV. This, to me, shows his professionalism and character. He has remained quiet, and whatever he discusses hasn't been in the public domain. I admire that, although at times I wish I had heard him defend himself publicly – but that is not him. I wish others had been more vocal in defending him because, like I said at the start, we need to always support each other, especially, in my view, our chief. Shane has an in-depth understanding of the challenges and pressures of policing, and I know he is very proud of our organisation and every member who is employed in it. I have heard him talk about this time and time again, and it's genuine. Shane doesn't say anything he doesn’t mean. His appetite to know things is unlike anyone else's, and this is important… he wants to know… and that is so that he can make decisions that are the most effective in supporting us all. I read with bemusement that some members say they feel unsupported by the Chief Commissioner and ExComm, but the truth is most members wouldn't know what they do. I can tell you what they do – they work non-stop advocating on our behalf. Think of things like advocating for bail reform, public drunkenness, criminal association and other legislative reform, age of criminal responsibility, IT reform, etc., etc. I could go on. Shane and his ExComm team advocate very strongly, but the reality is it doesn't always go our way. The important thing to remember, though, is that Shane is working tirelessly, trying. I'd like to touch on a few points raised by TPAV. The report from Swinburne and RMIT Universities outlining the levels of distress and intention to disengage by Police in Victoria, which is further reinforced by the almost 800 members absent on long-term leave. More and more is being asked of you, and you are more accountable than ever. Sadly, this exposure and pressure affects many of our people, but the reality is, this is the role of police now, and I think it is a little unfair to blame Shane for this.

The failure of Victoria Police to attract and retain members, evidenced by more than 1000 vacancies and an attrition rate for police of 5.6% and PSOs of 6%. This is a national trend. You can see it in the advertising campaigns being undertaken by other police organisations across the country. This is not just a Victoria Police issue. To blame Shane for this is unwarranted in my view.

The continued rise in crime rates, which have soared to historic high levels as reported by the Office of Crime Statistics. VP are arresting more people than ever, and we are doing our job terrifically well in holding offenders to account. Reoffending and social pressures such as cost of living are contributors. VP is doing its role well under Shane.

The measured and significant decline in the community's confidence in Victoria Police and its capacity to keep the community safe, as measured by the Productivity Commission. There are a number of reasons for this. They include our role in enforcing the Chief Health Officers restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Royal Commission into Police Informers, the crime rate, and other factors. To single out Shane for this is not justified in my view. In closing, let me say, I love our organisation, and ultimately, my hope is that we will come together as a workforce and unite behind our Chief Commissioner and support him as much as I know he supports us. I apologise for the long email, but I needed to say this. If you took the time to read it, I thank you for considering what I have to say. Regards,

Wayne Wayne Cheesman APM

Superintendent ND4