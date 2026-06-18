Toronto Iranians honour executed hero Majidreza Rahnavard on National Lion and Sun Day

Attendees celebrated Iran's historic national symbol while rejecting any future that leaves the Islamic Republic in power.

Scarlett Grace
  |   June 18, 2026   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

On Sunday, June 14, Toronto’s Iranian community gathered at Queen’s Park to celebrate National Lion and Sun Day and honour the life of Iranian hero Majidreza Rahnavard.

In June 2024, Reza Pahlavi publicly supported and effectively endorsed the designation of Majidreza Rahnavard’s birthday as National Lion and Sun Day. The annual observance celebrates Iran’s historic Lion and Sun flag, a symbol of Iranian identity that dates back thousands of years and, of course, predates the flag of the Islamic Republic, which was instituted in 1980.

Born on June 16, 1999, Rahnavard was just 23 years old when the Islamic regime publicly hanged him on December 12, 2022. He was a proud participant in the nationwide uprising sparked by the brutal murder of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was beaten to death by morality police over an “improper hijab.”

Rahnavard carried a prominent Lion and Sun tattoo on his forearm. Before his execution, the regime tortured him and burned the symbol from his skin. Even in his final moments, he resisted. Blindfolded and paraded before cameras for propaganda purposes, Rahnavard asked that people not mourn him after his death. Instead, he said they should celebrate and that no Quran should be read at his funeral. His patriotism and rejection of Islam until his death have made him a heroic symbol for freedom-seeking Iranians around the world.

Speakers and organizers also paid tribute to the two fallen police officers killed this month while investigating the shooting at the U.S. Consulate in Toronto. Nine-year-old Kian Pirfalak, who was shot and killed by regime forces during the 2022 uprising, was also remembered. He would have turned 13 this month.

One striking symbol displayed at the rally was a bundle of human hair mounted atop a pole. It represented recent reports that Armenian border security seized 26 kilograms of human hair being transported from Iran. A total of 137 kilograms of Iranian hair has been seized since January. Some in the hairstyling industry have also pointed to what they describe as a significant influx of Iranian hair entering international markets.

Questions continue to surround the fate of many women killed during the uprising. Reports have alleged horrific abuses, including severe sexual violence while in captivity. Observers have also noted that while videos and reports have documented large numbers of slain protesters, female victims often appear absent from publicly available footage. These concerns have fueled speculation regarding the whereabouts of women killed during the massacre.

The rally took place amid growing discussion surrounding a potential deal between U.S. President Donald Trump and the Islamic Republic in Iran. Anything short of the complete end of the Islamic Republic is unacceptable. Iranians’ goal remains unchanged: the restoration of the monarchy in Iran and the return of Shah Reza Pahlavi. Many Iranians still express hope that recent developments may somehow still be one step closer to that outcome.

Please sign the petition to show that Canadians stand with the Iranian people!

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The Iranian people are fighting a tyrannical Islamic regime that arrests women, crushes dissent, and kills protestors demanding freedom. Canada’s leaders need to stop tiptoeing around the dictators in Tehran and stand with those risking their lives for democracy and human rights. Add your name — tell Canada to stand with the Iranian people and against the regime oppressing them.

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Scarlett Grace

Anti-Discrimination Reporter

Scarlett Grace is a Canadian journalist and musician from Peterborough, Ontario. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in English Literature from Trent University and has spent over a decade performing live and releasing original music.

In 2022, her involvement in Canada’s freedom movement marked a turning point in her career and public voice. She later joined Rebel News, where she works as an anti-discrimination journalist, reporting extensively on the rise of antisemitism in Canada and the Iranian uprising.

https://twitter.com/ScarlettGrace92

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