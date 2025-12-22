Toronto man charged with ISIS-related terrorism — Rebel Roundtable reacts

Three Toronto men have accumulated over 80 charges of hate-motivated crimes targeting women and the Jewish community, with one of the suspects being charged separately with terrorism offences related to the Islamic State, reports Global News.

On Friday’s Rebel Roundtable livestream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Drea Humphrey were joined by Freedom Convoy organizer Tamara Lich to discuss what Sheila described as “a bit of an ISIS problem” in Toronto.

“This is not the first ISIS-inspired arrest,” she said. “This is our new country, and it’s only going to get worse.”

“The bottom line is that we have to work very hard on vetting some of these individuals,” said Drea, sharing speculation that individuals involved in the Bondi Beach shooting in Australia may have attended protests very similar to the ones seen in Canada prior to the attack. “It’s scary.”

“They’re being emboldened,” added Tamara. “We see it all the time with your guys’ coverage in Toronto. They’d rather tell Jewish people and reporters to get off the streets than the people who are actually causing the problem.”