🔴Convoy organizer fights for truck, Carney & Ford bromance, Toronto ISIS arrest | Rebel Roundtable

Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle are LIVE for the Rebel Roundtable livestream! (which airs every Friday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Show Notes

Today, we're looking at Freedom Convoy organizer Chris Barber's fight for his livelihood, his iconic Big Red truck, as the government attempts to seize the source of his income as part of the still ongoing trial stemming from the 2022 vaccine mandate and lockdown protest.

Plus, Prime Minister Mark Carney and Ontario Premier Doug Ford had a joint press conference, with the province leader praising the federal leader for the job he's done since winning April's election.

And finally, a man in Toronto was arrested on allegations he was plotting an ISIS inspired terrorist attack, just days after police claimed there was no threat against the city's Jewish community following a horrific antisemitic attack in Australia.

