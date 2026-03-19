Toronto police 'Muslim Liaison Officer' charged with sexual assault

Does the name Farhan Ali ring a bell?

It should.

Ali is the Toronto police officer who believes that the Oct. 7, 2023, terrorist attack in Israel was actually a good thing for the Muslim faith. Yeah, apparently a massacre of almost 1,200 innocent people is positive P.R. for the religion of peace. He actually boasted about this on an official Toronto Police Service podcast called Project Olive Branch last year.

You see. Ali is (or was) a member of the Muslim Liaison Unit—whatever the hell that is.

And really, what’s with all these “liaison” units? There’s a black liaison unit, an aboriginal liaison unit, and of course, a 2SLGBTQI+ liaison unit. Who or what is the “plus” by the way? Anyway, I think the cops in the 2SLGBTQI+ unit get to drive that special police cruiser with a paint job suggesting that this SUV collided with a transport truck loaded with Froot Loops cereal.

Anyway, we did look up the mission statement for the Toronto Police Service’s Muslim Liaison Unit. Apparently, it was formed to “engage with the Muslim community and combat Islamophobia.”

Can you imagine? For the past two and half years, antisemitism has raged in Toronto. It’s the number one hate crime by a country kilometre. And the solution? Well, we don’t believe there’s a Jewish Liaison Unit at the Toronto Police Service. No, we have a Muslim Liaison Unit because clearly Islamophobia is running wild on the mean streets of Hogtown. Forgive me for referencing the non-halal nickname for Toronto. Hopefully we didn’t commit Islamophobia or a Bill C-9 violation there? Maybe “Hogtown” needs to get rebranded a la Yonge Dundas Square?

Anyway, during that shocking episode of Project Olive Branch, Ali and his sidekick, Constable Haroon Siddiqui, actually said that criticism of Toronto’s vile pro-Hamas rallies was an example of… “Islamophobia”?!

We’re not making this up.

Said Ali: “When we have somebody labelling a certain group as something they’re not, all of the sudden now an Islamophobic undertone.”

That’s right. According to Ali, if you call out people chanting for genocide, displaying swastikas, and cosplaying as the terrorist Sinwar, well then YOU are the problem, YOU are obviously a culturally insensitive Islamophobe.

Can you believe this idiotic Islamist is weaponized with lethal force?

For his part, Siddiqui said to Ali on the podcast: “A lot of people, after October 7, started learning about Islam [and] there have been a lot of ‘reverts’ through this whole process… the amount of people reverting to Islam is unbelievable, they’re educating themselves and saying, ‘[Why] is it that Muslims are being targeted, and why are they being targeted?’”

Sorry, we’re a wee bit confused here vis-à-vis the narrative of October 7 in terms of who were the victims and who were the hooligans? But never mind…

This podcast aired with the approval of Toronto Police Chief Moron Demkiw. But of course it was…

Thankfully, those who are fans of civilization rather than savagery reacted with outrage and the podcast was deleted with the usual hollow mea culpas from the Toronto Police Service brass. Rinse and repeat…

So, let’s fast-forward to earlier this month and the fabulous Farhan Ali is back in the news again – for all the wrong reasons, alas.

That’s because this 39-year-old constable was recently arrested and charged by Peel Regional Police with three counts of sexual assault, three counts of assault, and four counts of mischief.

Granted Ali is innocent until proven guilty. But if these charges stick, we think this is public relations black eye number 442 for the Toronto Police under the so-called leadership of Demkiw. Rest assured, we will keep a keen eye on Ali when this matter goes to trial.

In the meantime, there is a fascinating sidebar story to the Ali arrest. And it’s this: how most of the mainstream media has gone out of its way to scrub Ali’s infamous past.

Our friend, Joe Warmington at the Toronto Sun, broke this story. Joe was the first and Joe was the best, making full mention of Ali’s notorious podcast.

But get this: we did a Google news search for this story. We found seven other mainstream media articles regarding the Farhan Ali arrest. And talk about burying the lead! Most media went out of their way to hide Ali’s gross past statements.

The worst offender by far was CBC. In a written piece, there is absolutely no mention about the awful things that were said in that podcast. Zero. Zip. Nada.

But does that really come as a surprise given CBC’s odious coverage when it comes to the Middle East? Which is to say, we’re sure the Marxists and the Islamists gainfully employed at the CBC are on Team Hamas too. Your tax dollars hard at work, folks…

Same deal with Toronto Life magazine. Toronto Life also makes zero mention of Ali’s past.

CityNews republished a Canadian Press story about Ali’s charges. While there was no mention of the podcast, at least CityNews provided a link to a story about the podcast controversy that was originally published on March 11, 2025.

GuelphToday also republished that Canadian Press story regarding Ali but did not provide a link regarding his past.

Ditto a news item from CP24 in which Ali’s past is completely whitewashed.

The coverage by Global News was unintentionally funny thanks to the story’s last sentence: “The charge comes months after Toronto police suspended all internal podcasts following backlash over an episode of the service’s Project Olive Branch podcast last March, which involved an officer by the name of Farhan Ali, as one of the speakers.”

So, the Global News stenographer who wrote this copy, Prisha Dev, refers to “backlash” regarding that putrid podcast… but doesn’t provide any details regarding why there was a backlash! This is what constitutes as journalism via the state-funded media in Canada today.

The only other mainstream media outlet that bothered to cover this story was the Toronto Star.

And talk about the Christmas miracle in March! Because the Star actually referred to the nitty-gritty details of the podcast Ali was involved in. We were blown away that the Toronto Woke Star would venture anywhere near this third rail given, you know, the prospect of cultural insensitivity.

But we have a theory as to why the Star did the right thing: we believe the Star is still in damage control mode given the ridicule this fish-wrap publication received during its coverage of the most recent Toronto synagogue that was shot up earlier this month. You might recall the cops held a press conference on the grounds of the desecrated synagogue. The shell casings were still warm. And the Star’s reporter was concerned about… Islamophobia?! We kid you not! And really, talk about NOT reading the room!

So, what have we learned vis-à-vis the media coverage of Farhan Ali? Well, clearly, the vast majority of MSM outlets are inherently biased and politically correct to a fault. Put another way, can you imagine if the person arrested for those alleged assaults was Tamara Lich? The bulk of the story would be about vilifying the Freedom Convoy that took place more than four years ago. There’s be no whitewashing here.

Bottom line: can you believe there are people out there, albeit a declining number, who are STILL getting all their news information from the state-funded and state-approved mainstream media? It’s absolutely staggering. But then again, maybe this partly explains how individuals such as Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow and Prime Minister Mark Carney get elected in the first place.