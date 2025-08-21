Toronto police union urges tackling of illicit firearms, denounces Liberal gun grab

Toronto’s Police Association head called the federal “buyback” program a “waste of resources” after Ottawa reaffirmed its commitment to confiscate legal firearms.

“... we base our arguments on truth and evidence, and we know that the gun 'buyback' program is going to have essentially zero impact on the crime in Toronto,” President Clayton Campbell told Juno News yesterday.

Campbell advocates for "better ways" to combat violent gun crime, noting that 90% of seized crime guns originate from the U.S., with the remainder untraceable. Legal firearms are seldom used in GTA crimes.

Campbell voiced his opposition to the program on behalf of Toronto police, stating, “I can't think of a time when a legal gun has been used in a crime in this city, not one.”

Estimates for firearms affected by the federal ban range from 110,161 (consultants) to 200,000 (Public Safety) to 518,000 (Budget Office). According to the Department of Justice, roughly 26% of Canadian households own firearms.

Campbell clarified that “thugs,” not legal gun owners, are responsible for gun crime.

Asked about the feasibility and resource impact of door-to-door gun collection, the union head considered it a "waste of resources" as many prohibited firearms are untracked.

Campbell believes amending the Criminal Code to keep violent criminals in custody would alleviate rising crime, having “lobbied the previous Liberal government every single year.” He describes Canada’s bail system as a “revolving door,” advocating immediate imprisonment for those who discharge illegal firearms in Toronto, calling on the government to "leave the legal gun owners alone and put the bad guys in jail."

A recent Leger poll indicates 55% of Canadians want to prioritize U.S. gun smuggling over gun bans (26%) and seizures.

After nearly seven years and over $100 million spent, the federal government lacks a clear execution plan, according to the GunBlog. The initiative faces significant opposition from individuals, provinces, and police, as well as logistical challenges, with no known participants.

The National Police Federation (RCMP) also argues that confiscating firearms from legal owners diverts resources from combating the rising threat of illegal firearms.

Prohibited firearms, possessed by law-abiding Canadians, are locked in the safes of their legal owners. They were vetted by the RCMP and are monitored nightly for any infractions that might endanger public safety.

Campbell's remarks follow confirmation from Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree, who previously flubbed on gun law knowledge, on the “buyback” program, stating it would be a fall priority for the federal government.

“It’s something that Canadians expect us to do, and we’re very much looking forward to launching it in the near future,” echoes Anandasangaree's out-of-touch comments to the Toronto Star.