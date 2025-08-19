Liberal gov't vows to confiscate 'prohibited' firearms by 2026 end

Ottawa's "assault-style" rifle buyback program, covering over 2,000 newly banned firearms, is expected to be finalized by the end of next year. This follows an extension of the amnesty deadline for gun owners to sell back banned firearms, originally set for October of this year.

“It’s something that Canadians expect us to do, and we’re very much looking forward to launching it in the near future,” Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree said in an interview with the Toronto Star.

In 2020, the Trudeau government banned around 1,500 firearms following a mass shooting in Nova Scotia by a man using stolen and smuggled weapons. This March, the prohibited list expanded to over 2,000 models.

After nearly seven years and over $100 million spent, they still lack a clear execution plan, according to the GunBlog. The initiative faces significant opposition from individuals, provinces, and police, as well as logistical challenges, with no known participants.

The program, meanwhile, has collected just over 12,000 firearms from businesses at a cost of $22 million. Canada Post handles their transport and storage.

Asked if he ever considered abandoning the “buyback” plan, Anandasangaree stated, “This is something that we ran on in the election campaign, and it’s a commitment that has been made by the prime minister.”

Prime Minister Mark Carney pledged a "buyback" program during his election campaign. The Liberal Party also committed to automatic license revocation for violent offenders, improved crime gun tracking, and stricter firearm licensing oversight.

The Liberal government plans to compensate firearm owners for surrendering their weapons, citing the need to combat gun violence. However, Conservatives and provinces like Alberta and Saskatchewan criticize the program as ineffective and expensive.

A June 2021 Parliamentary Budget Officer estimate placed the gun buyback cost at up to $756 million, though the Fraser Institute suggested it could reach $6 billion.

Anandasangaree expects all provinces and police to comply with the buyback, stating that non-compliance would be a disservice to their people, as it is up to law enforcement to implement Canadian law.

Gun control groups, like PolySeSouvient, praise the "assault-style" rifle ban, asserting it will safeguard women and children. This advocacy group of École Polytechnique students and graduates pushes for gun control following the 1989 massacre that killed 14 women.

The Opposition maintains its vow to repeal Liberal gun control measures they view as targeting law-abiding hunters and sport shooters.

Additionally, police departments have stated they lack resources for the program. The National Police Federation union, representing RCMP, said retrieving firearms from legal owners diverts resources from addressing the growing threat of illegal firearms.

A 2023 Public Safety report found most legal gun owners believe confiscation is wasteful and doesn't address illicit gun crime, which they attribute to gangs, not themselves.

There is a declining willingness among owners of “prohibited firearms” to participate in a "buyback" program, it found. According to the Department of Justice, roughly 26% of Canadian households own firearms.

A 2025 Leger poll indicates 55% of Canadians prioritize combating U.S. gun smuggling to reduce gun crime, while only 26% support gun bans and seizures.