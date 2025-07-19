Tracey Wilson: Baseless, bureaucratic gun bans incompatible with respect for citizens

On this week’s episode of The Gunn Show, Tracey Wilson of the Canadian Coalition for Firearm Rights (CCFR) joined Sheila Gunn Reid to discuss the shutdown of Calgary-based firearms manufacturer Sterling Arms International. The company is facing closure after its R9 Mk1 sport rifle—specifically designed to comply with Liberal gun restrictions—was prohibited.

Wilson explained that the federal government has been banning firearms like the R9 by classifying them as “variants” of already prohibited guns—and then refusing to elaborate. “They won’t actually define what a variant is, because then, of course, it would take away the ability to continue to attack these legal, lawful, Canadian family businesses,” she said.

These bans, though attributable to Liberal legislation, take place outside of Parliament, leaving little room for outside scrutiny. “This isn’t the way that it should work in a society where we respect our citizens,” said Wilson. “Gun owners are Canada’s most vetted, trusted people, and yet we’re treated like simple criminals, while actual violent criminals are being let out of jail the same day they’re committing their crimes.”