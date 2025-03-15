Tracey Wilson: Latest Liberal gun grab 'political posturing at the expense of public safety'

Last week, in yet another last-ditch attempt to appear tough on crime, and further restrict legal gun owners in the process, the Government of Canada announced the immediate prohibition of an additional 179 makes and models of "assault-style" firearms.

On this week's episode of The Gunn Show, Tracey Wilson from the Canadian Coalition for Firearm Rights joined Sheila Gunn Reid to discuss the ban and what it reveals about the state of the Liberal government.

"As usual: break glass, ban guns," Wilson quipped. "Target the people least likely to vote for them — and that is, of course, legal, licensed gun owners."

After all, despite three rounds of firearm bans since May 2020, crime rates continue to rise. "[It’s] just more political posturing at the expense of public safety," said Wilson. "The day after their announcement, we had a mass shooting in Scarborough where 12 people were injured. Thankfully, nobody died. But yeah, just another result of Liberal public safety policy."