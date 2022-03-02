TRAILER: Operation Bear Hug documentary — a Rebel News exclusive
An exclusive look into the nine days of being embedded within the Coutts, Alberta border standoff, where truckers had blocked the border in protest of COVID mandates.
For nine days, Rebel News was embedded inside the Coutts, Alberta border standoff, where hundreds of truckers and farmers had blocked the border in protest of COVID-19 mandates.
It was a gripping story, one that had a different development every five minutes.
We were unable to get our usual reports up in a timely fashion, due to being in the middle of nowhere — Coutts is a village of less than 300 people.
But we never stopped filming.
Instead of eight different reports, I decided to produce a full-length feature documentary. This is the second trailer to that documentary. You can watch the first one here.
Stay tuned for more information on where and when you can watch Operation Bear Hug: The Battle of Coutts.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.