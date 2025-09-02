Trans-identifying male targets toddler in heinous home invasion

A disturbing crime recently took place in Welland, Ont., where a trans-identifying biological male has been accused of breaking into a family's home and sexually assaulting a toddler.

“On Sunday, August 31, police and paramedics were called to a home near Crowland Avenue and York Street in Welland for a medical assistance call involving a young child,” reads the report from Reduxx. “When emergency first responders arrived, they discovered the front door of the home showed signs of being forced open and the child was suffering from serious injuries.”

Curiously, the incident was reported by police as a “stranger attack,” though further reporting from the National Post found several friends of the victim's mother said the suspect was known to the family.

On Tuesday's Rebel Roundup livestream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle shared their thoughts on the horrible crime.

“This is nightmare fuel,” said Lise. “What happened here is a person that is represented by a group that is disproportionately to be convicted of sex crimes against children and women did the thing that we're all warning is happening in these groups.”

When these crimes happen, “the trans identity vapourizes and we use the biological pronouns,” said Sheila. “This person, instead of being a priviledged transgender offender suddenly becomes just your typical white male offender that you need to be on the lookout for.”

Compounding the issue, if the suspect is convicted, he is likely to serve time in a women's prison given his gender identity — which have mother-and-baby programs, noted Lise.

“This is absolutely egregious, it must stop, and it must stop right now,” she added.

“There are statistical, objective risk factors,” Sheila said. “This is not an anomaly,” replied Lise.