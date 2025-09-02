🔴Father killed in home invasion, Predator targets toddler, Who's destroying Canada? | Rebel Roundup

Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle are LIVE for Rebel Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Show Notes

Today, we're looking at the tragic fallout from a home invasion in Vaughan, Ont., where a father was shot and killed while defending his home from intruders, with a coworker reporting that one of the crooks had pointed a gun at the man's young daughter.

Plus, a trans-identifying biological male is accused of sexually assaulting a toddler after another break and enter in Ontario.

And finally, who's destroying Canada? Well, if you ask Premier Doug Ford, U.S. President Donald Trump is attempting to ruin the country by luring manufacturing back south of the border.

