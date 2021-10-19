COURT TRANSCRIPT: Justice Germain's full comments on Pastor Artur Pawlowski

Read the full transcript of Justice Germain's October 13 court proceedings on his sanctions against Pastor Artur Pawlowski and Whistle Stop Cafe owner Chris Scott.

  • By Rebel News
  • October 19, 2021
COURT TRANSCRIPT: Justice Germain's full comments on Pastor Artur Pawlowski
In a shocking 40-minute rant, Justice Adam Germain of the Court of Queen’s Bench repeatedly attacked Pastor Artur’s character and engaged in a series of personal insults, none of which had anything to do with the issues at trial.

Rebel News previously released Justice Germain's shocking 12-page ruling, which you can see here.

And now we have the full transcript of the court proceedings, available below.

Read the court transcript here:

Alberta Whistle Stop Cafe Pastor Artur Pawlowski
