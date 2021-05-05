Trial of Pastor James Coates begins — Sheila Gunn Reid explains

The trial of Alberta pastor James Coates, who recently spent 35 days in jail for refusing to comply with public health restrictions on religious gatherings, has begun. Sheila Gunn Reid has been reporting on this case from the beginning, and has been providing daily updates on the trial.

Sheila joins Ezra to discuss the government's case against Pastor Coates, why the Crown prosecutor's identity is being kept secret, and the absurdity of having a secret trial of a pastor in Canada.

This is only an excerpt from The Ezra Levant Show. To see Ezra's monologue and full episode of The Ezra Levant Show, become a subscriber to RebelNews+ today.