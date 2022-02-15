Truckers depart Coutts border, ending blockade

E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

The border blockade in Coutts, Alberta has officially come to an end.

A pair of the protests spokesmen spoke to Rebel News' Sydney Fizzard last night, telling him that following the arrests of 11 people involved at the Coutts border blockade, those still remaining at the crossing would be leaving to maintain the peaceful nature of their demonstration.

“We as the Coutts convoy have decided that, as a peaceful protest [and to] maintain that narrative, we will be rolling out [Tuesday] morning,” a spokesman for the truckers told Rebel News. “We hope that we have started something that will have such wide-reaching effects that governments will continue to go back to the grassroots, listen to the constituents, and that these restrictive mandates will soon be eliminated.”

BREAKING: Peaceful protesters at Coutts blockade say they plan to roll out tomorrow.



Help their legal defence at https://t.co/FgSvcLwSPy pic.twitter.com/dMsN0f6e6Z — Syd Fizzard 🇨🇦 (@SydFizzard) February 15, 2022

On Tuesday morning, true to their word, the blockaders departed from Coutts.

Upon their departure, the protesters donated the remaining food supplies that had been collected during the demonstration to locals in Coutts.

