Truckers depart Coutts border, ending blockade
The standoff at the Alberta-Montana, Canada-U.S. border crossing has come to an end.
The border blockade in Coutts, Alberta has officially come to an end.
A pair of the protests spokesmen spoke to Rebel News' Sydney Fizzard last night, telling him that following the arrests of 11 people involved at the Coutts border blockade, those still remaining at the crossing would be leaving to maintain the peaceful nature of their demonstration.
“We as the Coutts convoy have decided that, as a peaceful protest [and to] maintain that narrative, we will be rolling out [Tuesday] morning,” a spokesman for the truckers told Rebel News. “We hope that we have started something that will have such wide-reaching effects that governments will continue to go back to the grassroots, listen to the constituents, and that these restrictive mandates will soon be eliminated.”
BREAKING: Peaceful protesters at Coutts blockade say they plan to roll out tomorrow.— Syd Fizzard 🇨🇦 (@SydFizzard) February 15, 2022
On Tuesday morning, true to their word, the blockaders departed from Coutts.
Leftover food donations given to the blockade supporters, were given out to the locals of Coutts— Syd Fizzard 🇨🇦 (@SydFizzard) February 15, 2022
Upon their departure, the protesters donated the remaining food supplies that had been collected during the demonstration to locals in Coutts.
Rebel News hired Chad Williamson of Williamson Law in Calgary to represent the truckers during their negotiations with the government.
