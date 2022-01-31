BREAKING: Truckers vow to remain at Canada/U.S. border blockade

E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Tensions are ratcheting up with police and tow trucks descending on the scene. Blockaders have now opened up one lane of traffic to allow locals, school buses and emergency vehicles access to the border.

A lane opening up for the locals, the border will remain blocked.



Any truckers who want to leave now have a chance.



More at https://t.co/NxAr5V5Iko pic.twitter.com/6i4TCzfml0 — K2 (@kiansimone44) January 31, 2022

What started as a cross-border protest of hundreds of truckers and locals at the Coutts, Alberta-Sweet Grass, Montana border crossing Saturday morning had turned into a full-on blockade of the southbound lane of Alberta Highway 4 by Sunday.

The so-far peaceful demonstration was organized to show support for the Freedom Convoy that headed to Ottawa, which has now ground the nation's capital to a halt. That convoy began in opposition to federally-imposed vaccine requirements for cross-border truckers and has grown into a national movement against lockdowns and restrictions for all Canadians.

Reports of police and tow trucks moving in to clear the border circulated on social media:

UPDATE: This was sent to me earlier



RCMP and tactical units headed to Coutts, Alberta.



The hundreds of truckers aren't budging, as they demonstrate by parking at the border of Montana.



More at https://t.co/NxAr5V5Iko pic.twitter.com/Zjx5U72EwO — K2 (@kiansimone44) January 31, 2022

A local was watching twitter for updates in her pajamas, shocked to see tactical units outside her house in Coutts Alberta.



She came to support the hundreds of truckers here, with more on the way being blocked by checkpoints outside town.



More at https://t.co/NxAr5V5Iko pic.twitter.com/LkNWAlscJt — K2 (@kiansimone44) January 31, 2022

According to Rebel reporters Kian Simone and Syd Fizzard, who have been on the scene of the stand-off since late last night, despite a winter storm and near-zero visibility, the protesters have voted to remain. Should they do so, they face fines $10,000 for a first offence or $25,000, as well as jail time.

Surrounded and forced to make a difficult decision. Motion has passed, they are staying.



Stay tuned.



More at https://t.co/NxAr5V5Iko pic.twitter.com/kIyM8lGmTA — K2 (@kiansimone44) January 31, 2022

The group gathered in a local establishment to pray:

The truckers turn to God, surrounded and cornered in by Kenneys government.



More at https://t.co/NxAr5V5Iko pic.twitter.com/JCOsa1a2fQ — K2 (@kiansimone44) January 31, 2022

The truckers involved in the blockade explained their decision to Kian:

UPDATE: truckers speak after decision to stand their ground.



More at https://t.co/NxAr5V5Iko pic.twitter.com/Ib1tpxEnT6 — K2 (@kiansimone44) January 31, 2022

American truckers at the border have offered support for the Canadian blockade:

"DON'T OPEN THE BORDER" says an American trucker who was gridlocked for 3 days away from his family and his work.



Even those inconvenienced are understanding and in support.



Don't believe what the media is saying, we are HERE on the ground.



Help us at https://t.co/NxAr5V5Iko pic.twitter.com/woWOOO6k2B — K2 (@kiansimone44) January 31, 2022

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney denounced the blockade on Twitter:

The blockade of the Coutts border crossing violates the Alberta Traffic Safety Act.



It is causing significant inconvenience for lawful motorists and could dangerously impede movement of emergency service vehicles.



This blockade must end.



My full statement: ⬇ pic.twitter.com/VbXTQTVft8 — Jason Kenney (@jkenney) January 30, 2022

Kian and Syd will remain on the scene, providing us with live updates, as negotiations between truckers and police continue.

With the police moving to surround the protest, Rebel reporters risk being arrested along with the truckers, but Rebel News has a legal team standing by to help if our team is detained for doing journalism.

