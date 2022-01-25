Trudeau can't tell long haul truckers what to do

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Adam Soos and Sheila Gunn Reid joined Ezra to talk about the convoy of truckers, currently on their way to Ottawa to protest vaccine mandates for their profession.

In this clip, Adam talks about his experience taking a ride in a helicopter above Calgary to see the extent of the convoy, and Sheila weighs in using her personal experience with truckers in her family.

