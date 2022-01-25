Rebel News Banner Ad - Miss Understood

Trudeau can't tell long haul truckers what to do

Sheila Gunn Reid, Adam Soos and Ezra Levant discuss the trucker convoy to Ottawa.

  • By Rebel News
  • January 25, 2022
  • News Analysis

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Adam Soos and Sheila Gunn Reid joined Ezra to talk about the convoy of truckers, currently on their way to Ottawa to protest vaccine mandates for their profession.

In this clip, Adam talks about his experience taking a ride in a helicopter above Calgary to see the extent of the convoy, and Sheila weighs in using her personal experience with truckers in her family.

To catch up with our breaking coverage of the trucker convoy, please visit ConvoyReports.com.

This is just an excerpt from the full Ezra Levant Show.

