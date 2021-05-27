Trudeau gov't seeking specifications for insects as food

The Trudeau government is seeking expert help on establishing best practices for both humans and animals to eat bugs.

A request for proposal was posted today on the federal procurement website, and explains that guidelines are needed in order to support the expansion of the United Nations-backed breakfast cricket industry.

Eating bugs “gaining traction” in North America...

Here's what the feds are looking for:

Insects as food and feed is popular in other regions and is gaining traction in North America. The objective of this work is to develop a National Technical Specification (TS), applicable in North America, that focuses on providing guidance and best practices for the production of insects as food and feed. This is an opportunity to support the expansion of this industry in the North American market by collaborating with experts to develop this TS.

...While Trudeau spends thousands on personal catering

While the Liberals usher in new rules on eating the bugs, Justin Trudeau's penchant for fancy meals continues to make headlines.

When he first arrived at 24 Sussex, Trudeau's taxpayer-funded groceries included a January 2016 bill of $2,533 at Market Organics.

Last year, we reported that Justin Trudeau billed Canadians $370,000 for food and $3,200 for booze, all during just six trips on a government Airbus in 2019.