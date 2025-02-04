Trudeau government’s outrageous foreign spending
Taxpayer money is being lavishly spent on frivolous foreign projects while Canadians face economic hardship at home.
An X thread by Canadian Taxpayers Federation’s Franco Terrazzano listed millions in controversial foreign spending by the Trudeau government. The expenditures range from bizarre projects to luxury travel perks.
THREAD: Here’s some of the crazy spending by the government of Canada in other countries.— Franco Terrazzano (@franco_nomics) February 4, 2025
The government spent $8,800 funding a sex toy show in Germany. https://t.co/tTzKN9RI1g
The post was in response to the Trump administration shutting down USAID (The United States Agency for International Development) pending an investigation into its projects.
USAID is a criminal organization.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 2, 2025
Time for it to die. https://t.co/sWYy6fyt1k
Here’s a breakdown of some of the most shocking instances of government spending abroad:
- $8,800 to fund a sex toy show in Germany.
- $12,500 to let seniors in Taiwan, Austria, and Australia discuss their sex lives on stage—with no involvement from Canadian seniors.
- $17,000 to fly a Canadian chef to India to cook Indian food.
- $12.5 million spent on vacant land in Senegal.
- $41 million wasted on buildings in Afghanistan, which were soon abandoned to the Taliban.
- $15,700 spent on a cartoon exhibit at the Canadian Embassy in Washington, D.C.
- $1.7 million on a failed effort to push carbon taxes on other countries.
- $2.7 million on promoting Canada at the Oscars (U.S.), Cannes (France), Berlinale (Germany), and South by Southwest (Australia & Texas).
- $71,000 spent on limousine services for the Governor General in Iceland.
- $220,000 on high-end airplane catering for Trudeau and his entourage during a six-day Indo-Pacific trip.
Sheila Gunn Reid
Chief Reporter
Sheila Gunn Reid is the Alberta Bureau Chief for Rebel News and host of the weekly The Gunn Show with Sheila Gunn Reid. She's a mother of three, conservative activist, and the author of best-selling books including Stop Notley.
