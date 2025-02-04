Trudeau government’s outrageous foreign spending

An X thread by Canadian Taxpayers Federation’s Franco Terrazzano listed millions in controversial foreign spending by the Trudeau government. The expenditures range from bizarre projects to luxury travel perks.

THREAD: Here’s some of the crazy spending by the government of Canada in other countries.



The government spent $8,800 funding a sex toy show in Germany. https://t.co/tTzKN9RI1g — Franco Terrazzano (@franco_nomics) February 4, 2025

The post was in response to the Trump administration shutting down USAID (The United States Agency for International Development) pending an investigation into its projects.

USAID is a criminal organization.



Time for it to die. https://t.co/sWYy6fyt1k — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 2, 2025

Here’s a breakdown of some of the most shocking instances of government spending abroad:

$8,800 to fund a sex toy show in Germany.

$12,500 to let seniors in Taiwan, Austria, and Australia discuss their sex lives on stage—with no involvement from Canadian seniors.

$17,000 to fly a Canadian chef to India to cook Indian food.

$12.5 million spent on vacant land in Senegal.

$41 million wasted on buildings in Afghanistan, which were soon abandoned to the Taliban.

$15,700 spent on a cartoon exhibit at the Canadian Embassy in Washington, D.C.

$1.7 million on a failed effort to push carbon taxes on other countries.

$2.7 million on promoting Canada at the Oscars (U.S.), Cannes (France), Berlinale (Germany), and South by Southwest (Australia & Texas).

$71,000 spent on limousine services for the Governor General in Iceland.

$220,000 on high-end airplane catering for Trudeau and his entourage during a six-day Indo-Pacific trip.

Taxpayer money is being lavishly spent on frivolous foreign projects while Canadians face economic hardship at home.