Trudeau opened the floodgates to Islamist migration for political points: Ezra Levant

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, National Post columnist Barbara Kay discussed the impact of the Trudeau Liberals' mass immigration policies on Montreal and across Canada.

Kay explained that while Jewish culture has traditionally flourished in Montreal, Trudeau's mass immigration policies have lead to a spike in antisemitism, significantly harming the Jewish community.

"It's not gone, but it certainly could be gone if things don't turn around, that's for sure," Kay said of Jewish culture in the city.

THE @EZRALEVANT SHOW



Trudeau's Islamist agenda deliberately changed Canada



Tonight, a long form interview with columnist, @BarbaraRKay, on Montreal's Islamist culture shift.

Levant went on to describe the likely reasoning behind Trudeau's strategy of welcoming in huge numbers of Islamist immigrants into Canada.

"He had an Islamic immigration strategy for political reasons as much as anything else. There's no particular economic reason for it," he said.

"But if Stephen Harper was known as a friend of the Jews, and if Trudeau couldn't compete with that, well if he would bring in a million Muslim migrants on his watch, that would more than offset the Jewish vote," added Levant.

Justin Trudeau is pandering to the pro-Hamas vote.



Now he's resettling refugees from Gaza right here in Canada.



This is an outrageous security risk.https://t.co/YwobSXhoA8 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) December 7, 2024

Kay also offered her thoughts as to why the Trudeau Liberals continue to welcome unprecedented numbers of Islamist immigrants into Canada.

"Christianity is old news to them, and they pride themselves on being 'post-religion.' But there's something about Islam that they find very exotic and very attractive," she said.

Speaking about Trudeau, Kay said, "I see that he is attracted to Islam and he does not see Islamism as a force that is changing this country in a rather alarming way."

In 2022 alone, over 437,000 new permanent residents entered Canada and over 600,000 temporary foreign workers were welcomed into the country. Canada took in over 45,000 refugees in 2022 as well.