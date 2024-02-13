Trudeau Liberals call for ceasefire as IDF closes in on final Hamas stronghold

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discussed the Trudeau Liberals calling for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war as the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) close in on Rafah, one of the last strongholds for Hamas.

Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly put out a statement on February 9 stating her government is "deeply concerned" by reports of an Israeli military operation in Rafah and that it will have a devastating impact on civilians. She also called for a ceasefire in the social media post on X.

We are deeply concerned by reports of an Israeli military operation in Rafah. It would have devastating impact, putting the lives of Palestinians and foreign nationals,including 🇨🇦s, seeking refuge in grave danger and making the vital delivery of humanitarian aid dangerous. 1/2 — Mélanie Joly (@melaniejoly) February 9, 2024

Speaking about Joly's "concern" with Israeli military operations in Rafah, Ezra said, "Isn't that odd. Joly really really doesn't want Israel to take Rafah. Why?"

"I'm sure she is concerned about civilians, of course she is. There were civilians in Berlin too by the way and in Hiroshima and in Nagasaki. Israel is fighting the war in a more careful manner than perhaps any war in history."

Ezra also discussed how the United Nations is intertwined with Hamas through the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA). UNRWA has come under fire after claims of dozens of their staff having participated in the October 7 terrorist attacks against Israel.

"The UN and Hamas share the same staff. UN staff literally participated in the October 7 terrorist attack. UN chat groups, like online chatter groups with thousands of UN staff in Gaza, they celebrated the terrorist attacks on Israel."

He added that "The UN is Hamas. Hamas is the UN in Gaza. And let me end with the craziest story of all. The UN headquarters itself in Gaza, underneath them in the basement, is a Hamas base."

