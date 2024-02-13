Trudeau Liberals call for ceasefire as IDF closes in on final Hamas stronghold

'I don't think there's a serious diplomat, or general, or politician in the Western world who asks, 'what would Melanie Joly say?'' said Ezra Levant.

  • By Rebel News
  • February 13, 2024
  • News Analysis

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discussed the Trudeau Liberals calling for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war as the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) close in on Rafah, one of the last strongholds for Hamas.

Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly put out a statement on February 9 stating her government is "deeply concerned" by reports of an Israeli military operation in Rafah and that it will have a devastating impact on civilians. She also called for a ceasefire in the social media post on X.

Speaking about Joly's "concern" with Israeli military operations in Rafah, Ezra said, "Isn't that odd. Joly really really doesn't want Israel to take Rafah. Why?"

"I'm sure she is concerned about civilians, of course she is. There were civilians in Berlin too by the way and in Hiroshima and in Nagasaki. Israel is fighting the war in a more careful manner than perhaps any war in history."

Ezra also discussed how the United Nations is intertwined with Hamas through the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA). UNRWA has come under fire after claims of dozens of their staff having participated in the October 7 terrorist attacks against Israel.

"The UN and Hamas share the same staff. UN staff literally participated in the October 7 terrorist attack. UN chat groups, like online chatter groups with thousands of UN staff in Gaza, they celebrated the terrorist attacks on Israel."

He added that "The UN is Hamas. Hamas is the UN in Gaza. And let me end with the craziest story of all. The UN headquarters itself in Gaza, underneath them in the basement, is a Hamas base."

This is just an excerpt from last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show. To watch full episodes of The Ezra Levant Show and more exclusive content, subscribe to RebelNews+.

Canada Liberal Party of Canada Israel Hamas News Analysis
