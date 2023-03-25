Trudeau pumps the brakes on his latest gun grab

This is a free episode of The Gunn Show, which airs every Wednesday @ 9 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. MT. To watch new feature-length, ad-free episodes, become a subscriber to RebelNews+. This episode originally aired March 22, 2023.

The Canadian government's continued efforts to restrict firearms ownership is causing controversy among law-abiding gun owners.

And the latest Liberal plan to scapegoat law-abiding Canadian firearms owners for the failed progressive policies in big cities is not dead and gone.

The attacks on Canadian sports shooters started with an undemocratic order in council in May of 2020, which started as a prohibition of 1500 models of popular shotguns and rifles and grew to a list of 1800.

Canadian PM Trudeau's 'Assault Rifle' Sales Ban Has Turned Into a Mandatory 'Buy-Back' https://t.co/sIO3LfIaM7 — Media Research Center (@theMRC) August 4, 2022

Then that ban included the grandfathering out of handgun ownership, which will put an end to Olympic and other competitive pistol shooting sports in Canada.

TRUDEAU: "From today forward, it is no longer legal to buy, sell, or transfer a handgun in Canada." pic.twitter.com/aGzqhBmblg — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 21, 2022

And that prohibition quickly grew into a hunting gun ban after a last-minute amendment to Trudeau's gun control legislation added semi-automatic centre-fire rifles and shotguns capable of receiving a five-round magazine.

WATCH: PM Trudeau confirms the Bill C-21 gun grab will take away selected hunting weapons.



Sign our petition and tell Trudeau to keep his https://t.co/lQhONPGfO0! pic.twitter.com/PjhKjCzj0h — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) December 20, 2022

The Liberals, after public outcry, were forced to walk-back the hunting gun ban. However, the Liberals were never able to keep their stories straight about what they were banning and when, so why would anyone believe them now?

WATCH: Conservative MP @RaquelDancho gets kicked out of Parliament for refusing to withdraw her comments about the Liberals' lies about Trudeau's gun grab.https://t.co/kHE7MtOkpB pic.twitter.com/3XLhmxs1uV — Yanky (@Yanky_Pollak) December 8, 2022

The Liberals will resurrect their gun control measures. They always do.

Joining me tonight to discuss the Liberals hitting the panic button on their sneaky, last-minute attempts to outlaw hunting in Canada, and what Canadians who care about their rights can do to get involved, is Rick Igercich, the president of Canada's National Firearms Association.